‘Skills, support of various agencies necessary to stop money laundering’

Mutual coordination and cooperation of various agencies is necessary to prevent money laundering" said CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia at a seminar on money laundering on Saturday.A seminar on "Money Laundering: Trends and Combatting The challenges"" was held at the CID headquarters on Saturday.Mohammad Ali Mia Saturday said the seminar was an effective seminar on money laundering. He said various financial institutions, trade based sector, real estate and non-profit institutions were involved with money laundering through placement, layering and integration methods.CID has already trained a total of 450 officers in seven batches on financial crime. Investigating officers will be more efficient about money laundering cases. the training programme is ongoing in this regard. Officers of various ranks working in CID participated in the seminar. The seminar was held on money laundering related crime prevention, identification of criminals, conducting investigation of cases, family and social awareness to face all the challenges.Ensuring financial intelligence, increased coordination among the seven investigative agencies empowered, increased efficiency through advanced technical training, strict monitoring and reporting of suspicious transactions, use of artificial intelligence and technology, G2G (Government to Government) bilateral contract Emphasis is placed on enforcement, nationwide publicity and awareness raising on money laundering and appointment of panel lawyers for prosecution.