Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

‘Skills, support of various agencies necessary to stop money laundering’

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Staff Correspondent


Mutual coordination and cooperation of various agencies is necessary to prevent money laundering" said CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia at a seminar on money laundering on Saturday.

A seminar on "Money Laundering: Trends and Combatting The challenges"" was held at the CID headquarters on Saturday.
Mohammad Ali Mia Saturday said the seminar was an effective seminar on money laundering. He said various financial institutions, trade based sector, real estate and non-profit institutions were involved with money laundering through placement, layering and integration methods.

CID has already trained a total of 450 officers in seven batches on financial crime.  Investigating officers will be more efficient about money laundering cases.  the training programme is ongoing in this regard. Officers of various ranks working in CID participated in the seminar. The seminar was held on money laundering related crime prevention, identification of criminals, conducting investigation of cases, family and social awareness to face all the challenges.

Ensuring financial intelligence, increased coordination among the seven investigative agencies empowered, increased efficiency through advanced technical training, strict monitoring and reporting of suspicious transactions, use of artificial intelligence and technology, G2G (Government to Government) bilateral contract Emphasis is placed on enforcement, nationwide publicity and awareness raising on money laundering and appointment of panel lawyers for prosecution.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt approving projects to raise electoral fund: Fakhrul
‘Skills, support of various agencies necessary to stop money laundering’
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Jobseekers block Shahbagh over age limit extension
Indian woman held with cocaine worth Tk 11cr at HSIA
1.25cr sacrificial animals ready for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha: BDFA
First-ever toll road in Ctg to be opened in Oct
Taposh threatens to file case against Daily Star


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft