Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:12 AM
Jobseekers block Shahbagh over age limit extension

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Jobseekers have blocked the Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka,demanding that the government raise the age ceiling to enter all public and private professions to 35 years from 30 years now.

A group of jobseekers calling for the extension of the age limit gathered in the busy intersection, blocking traffic around 3 pm on Saturday and triggering gridlocks in nearby areas. The roads remained blocked in the evening.

Shariful Hasan Shuvo, the convener of the jobseekers' group, said: "We've been calling for this change for a long time but the authorities have been paying no attention. So we've been forced to block the road and will not move away unless a clear message is received."

Earlier, the group held a meeting in front of the National Museum at 11 am. Members of the group who crossed the age of 30 tore off copies of their certificates in protest at the time.

They raised several demands during the meeting, including the extension of the age limit, elevation of the retirement age and a Tk 200 job application fee.     �bdnews24.com


