Indian woman held with cocaine worth Tk 11cr at HSIA







The Customs officials have arrested an Indian citizen with 1,800 grams of cocaine worth around Tk 11 crore at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital early on Saturday.



Customs Intelligence official said Salome Lalramdhari, hailing from Mizoram in India, was arrested around 2:00am.

Najma Zabin, Deputy Director of Customs Intelligence investigation circle, said a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines landed at the airport from Doha around 1:18 am.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs intelligence officials stopped her while she was crossing the immigration point after detecting drugs in her luggage. Later, they seized the cocaine, worth Tk 11 crore, from her luggage.



