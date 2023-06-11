Video
1.25cr sacrificial animals ready for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha: BDFA

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

Considering the year of national election, Bangladesh Dairy Farmers' Association (BDFA) estimated that some 1.05 crore animals (cow, goat and dumba sheep) will be needed for this year's upcoming Eid-ul-Azha likely to be observed on June 28 or 29 subject to sight the moon.

Against the demand, some 1.25 crore animals are remained ready for sale in the cattle farms across the country. With this estimation, some 20 lakh local grown cattle will remain surplus, according to BDFA President Mohammad Imran Hossain.

While talking to this correspondent on Saturday, Imran Hossain, also owner of the Sadeeq Agro of Mohammadpur's Dhaka Udyan, told that they are ready to supply the cattle to the Muslim devotees who wants to sacrifice during the Eid-ul-Azha, known as Qurbanir Eid.

He said that in last Eid, some 99.50 lakh cattle were sacrificed. But, the stock of local; grown cattle was 1.20 crore. There was no shortage of sacrificial animal last year. There will be no problem this year also.

"However, considering the increasing trend of cattle feed price, the buyers must have to pay 15 percent to 20 percent higher price than last year. Same time, the government must have to pay attention on the cattle farmers, so that they can sell their cattle smoothly without any interference by the influentials," he added.

He also placed some demands, so that the farmers can do their business smoothly during the period.

He said that the farmers need to pay extortion on the streets during carrying the cattle to the cities or markets. Same time, some leasers of Eid markets realize their charges illegally for the cattle being sold from the cattle farms. The cattle farms don't need to pay charges. The government must have to ensure than the charges are not realized from the farmers. Cattle import from abroad must be discouraged.

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry's Secretary Dr. Nahid Rashid on Saturday visited the cattle farms in the Dhaka city including the Sadeeq Agro.

Department of Livestock Services (DLS) Director General Dr. Emdadul Haque Talukder and BDFA Vice President Ali Azam Rahman Shibly accompanied the secretary during the visited.

Responding to the demands, Nahid Rashid said the ministry will ensure that no one can import any cattle from abroad for sacrificial for the interest of the farmers. The ministry is working in coordination with the Home Ministry and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure it. Border monitoring beefed up.


