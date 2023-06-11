Video
First-ever toll road in Ctg to be opened in Oct

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 10: The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) is going to introduce first-ever toll road in the port city in October to raise funds for developing and maintaining the six-kilometre Bayezid-Fouzderhat Link Road.

"We have already invited the tenders for this purpose for appointment of toll collector," Kazi Hasan Bin Shams, Chief Engineer of CDA told the Daily Observer.

"The last date for submission of tender was June 15," said Assistant Engineer of CDA Asad bin Anwar. He also said that the evaluations of the tenders would take at least three months. Then the selected party will be appointed as a toll collector of the road. The CDA started the construction of the road as a two-lane one under a Tk 172 crore in the middle of 2015, around eight years after the initiative was taken back in 2007.

Later, the authority concerned prepared a revised DPP to construct the road as a four-lane one with a revised budget of Tk 320.78 crore including Tk 100 core for land acquisitions.

Under the project, a total of 15 development works including the six-kilometre four-lane road, a 3,685 square-metre rail over-bridge, 200 meter running retaining wall, six single-span RCC bridges, 6,830 meter running drain, construction and expansion of 11 culverts and removal of 115 electric poles from street were carried out.

Currently most of the works of the project have already been completed and they have already opened the road for traffic.

According to CDA sources, they will not hand over the road to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC). CDA will itself maintain the road, sources said. Sources said that the rate of toll has not yet been finalised. But the Ministry has already approved the proposal of toll introduction of the road.

As per RDPP, the rate of toll has been proposed at Tk 10 for motorbike, Tk 15 for three-wheelers, Tk 50 for car, jeep and microbus, Tk 80 for pick-up and minibus, Tk 100 for bus, Tk 120 for truck, Tk 150 for six-wheeler truck.

The four-lane 'bypass road' will reduce the time and fuel of vehicles from north Chattogram areas including Hathazari, Raozan and Rangunia upazilas and those from Kaptai and Rangamati to reach Dhaka-Chattogram highway bypassing the city centre, he added. Among the major works, most of the portions of the six-kilometre bituminous road and works of bridges and overbridges is over. Currently, the construction works of the road beside the Asian University for Women (AUW) are going on to connect the city with the highway.

There was a slow pace in the work due to complexities over a loop road beside the site of the AUW in the Bayezid end.

After settlement of the issue and getting permission for carrying out construction through the hilly area, the work got pace again last year.



