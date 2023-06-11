Video
Taposh threatens to file case against Daily Star

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Saturday threatened to file Tk 100 crore defamation case against The Daily Star if the newspaper does not issue an unconditional apology for the publication of "defamatory news.

Barrister Mejbahur Rahman, counsel for Taposh, disclosed it at a press conference on Saturday at his offices in Dhaka's Karwan Bazar.

"The Daily Star has responded to our legal notice," Rahman said. "They said 'it was a satirical piece, which is a globally accepted and common practice in journalism'. Still, they apologised if the article offended anyone."

 "As per our notice, they have removed the link. But they did not publish a report to apologize and nor did they pay the Tk100 crore," he added.

As a result, criminal and civil cases will be filed against them if they do not publish a report seeking unconditional apology and pay Tk100 crore within the remaining time period mentioned in the notice, Mejbahur said.

Mejbahur Rahman sent the legal notice on behalf of Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on June 5, asking Mahfuz Anam, the editor and publisher of the daily, Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, and the writer of the article, Naziba Basher, to pay the money within seven days of the date of receipt of the legal notice. The Daily Star published the article, titled "Cutting trees to make way for air," in both their print edition and online. In its response to the notice, The Daily Star on June 8 said its satire article was described as a report or a column, which is factually incorrect.

"... we humbly reiterate that it was neither a 'report' nor a 'column,' but a satirical piece, which is mostly presented in a parody format in mainstream journalism."

"As a gesture of goodwill, we have already unpublished the link upon knowledge of the unintended hurt as communicated in the legal notice," the notice reply added.


