Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:11 AM
Covid: 107 more cases recorded

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Bangladesh has recorded 107 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,040,319.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 1,978 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.41 per cent.

With 101 infections, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

Another 57 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,627.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.35 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. �bdnews24.com


