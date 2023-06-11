10th grader’s body recovered from Buriganga







Yeasin Mahmud Mahim, 15, was the only son of school teacher Sabina Yeasmin in Baganbari Nayagaon area under Kamrangichar police station. He was the class-ten student of a local school.



Rezaul Karim, maternal uncle of the victim, said Mahim used to live with his mother, who got divorced from her husband Masudur Rahman around 10 years back.

He remained missing since Friday afternoon after coming out of his house saying that he would have a haircut.



Later a general diary was lodged at the local police station.



On Saturday morning, a person spotted a body floating in the river and informed them, he said.



Animesh Haladar, inspector of Basila river police outpost, said they recovered the body from the river in Kholamura area in the morning.�UNB



