Slit-throat body of farmer recovered in M’singh

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MYMENSINGH, June 10: The slit-throat body of a 50-year-old farmer was recovered from his house while his wife was rescued in senseless condition from a paddy field nearby in Muktagacha upazila of Mymensingh on Saturday.

The deceased was Md Shahjahan of Ghaturui village under Mankon union of the upazila and his wife is Rashida Begum (42), said Md Abdul Majid, officer-in-charge of Muktagacha Police Station,
Shahjahan married Rashida a year back after his first wife died, said the OC.
Miscreants stabbed and slit his throat sometime on Friday night, he said.

Rashida was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment, a knife used in the killing was recovered, added the police official.

An investigation is ongoing, no one has so far been arrested in this connection, the OC Majid said.

There had been a dispute between Shahjahan and his brother over ancestral property and arbitration was scheduled to be held in the morning, Hasmat Ali, a neighbor of the deceased said.

Also, a quack, locally known as Kobiraj, used to visit the house, he was seen coming to the house last night, said Hasmat.    �UNB


Slit-throat body of farmer recovered in M'singh
