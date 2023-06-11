

PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha



The Prime Minister has agreed to accept this cow as a gift out of respect for their love.



On Friday (June 09) evening, Prime Minister's special assistant Moshiur Rahman Humayun informed the Prime Minister about the matter. At that time the Prime Minister agreed to accept the cow as a gift.

Bulbul Ahmed is the organising secretary of Kishoreganj District of Awami Matsyajibi League.



Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher confirmed the matter. He said that the Prime Minister was happy and thanked Bulbul Ahmed and his wife for their rare love.



Tushar said that the prime minister's wish is that this cow will remain at Bulbul Ahmed's house and will be sacrificed there during Eid-ul-Azha.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested them to distribute the sacrificial beef among the local poor and helpless people.



Ahmed's cow is cross Brahma breed. He said that this cow can have approximately 800 kilogram of meat.

Ahmed said that he bought this cow from Netrakona district for Tk 2.5 lakh as a gift for the Prime Minister in 2020.



After buying the cow, he also decided to donate Tk 5000 in the famous Pagla mosque of Kishoreganj district so that his cow would remain healthy.



Ahmed said that he and his wife Israt Jahan, who is working as a field worker at Pally Sanchay Bank, bought this cow for the prime minister by taking a small loan from the Awami League government's 'One house, One farm' project and with their own deposit. They took care of the cow closely for the last three years.



Ahmed said, out of passion and love for the Prime Minister, they bought and nurtured this cow.



Ahmed thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for agreeing to accept his cow as a gift.�UNB



