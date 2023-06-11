Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha

PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha

Bulbul Ahmed, a farmer of Charkauna village of Pakundia upazila of Kishoreganj district, and his wife Israt Jahan, reared a cow as a gift to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha.

The Prime Minister has agreed to accept this cow as a gift out of respect for their love.

On Friday (June 09) evening, Prime Minister's special assistant Moshiur Rahman Humayun informed the Prime Minister about the matter. At that time the Prime Minister agreed to accept the cow as a gift.

Bulbul Ahmed is the organising secretary of Kishoreganj District of Awami Matsyajibi League.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher confirmed the matter. He said that the Prime Minister was happy and thanked Bulbul Ahmed and his wife for their rare love.

Tushar said that the prime minister's wish is that this cow will remain at Bulbul Ahmed's house and will be sacrificed there during Eid-ul-Azha.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested them to distribute the sacrificial beef among the local poor and helpless people.

Ahmed's cow is cross Brahma breed. He said that this cow can have approximately 800 kilogram of meat.
Ahmed said that he bought this cow from Netrakona district for Tk 2.5 lakh as a gift for the Prime Minister in 2020.

After buying the cow, he also decided to donate Tk 5000 in the famous Pagla mosque of Kishoreganj district so that his cow would remain healthy.

Ahmed said that he and his wife Israt Jahan, who is working as a field worker at Pally Sanchay Bank, bought this cow for the prime minister by taking a small loan from the Awami League government's 'One house, One farm' project and with their own deposit. They took care of the cow closely for the last three years.

Ahmed said, out of passion and love for the Prime Minister, they bought and nurtured this cow.

Ahmed thanked and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for agreeing to accept his cow as a gift.�UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 107 more cases recorded
10th grader’s body recovered from Buriganga
Dhaka-Mawa part to open by Sept: Sujan
2 college students go missing in Padma
Slit-throat body of farmer recovered in M’singh
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
WildTeam’s data science training prog ends
JU admission test schedule published


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft