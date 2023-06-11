WildTeam’s data science training prog ends







Esteemed faculties, students, researchers, and conservationists from Dhaka, Jahangirnagar, Jagannath and North South universities participated in this transformative programme, said a press release.



Equipped with invaluable skills and knowledge, they are now ready to harness the power of data science to drive their research and conservation efforts.

During this immersive training, the participants immersed themselves in the world of data science, primarily utilizing the popular programming language R. From acquiring and cleaning data, including spatial data, to preparing it for model fitting, analysis, visualization, and interpretation, the trainees acquired a comprehensive suite of tools and processes crucial for successful environmental research, said the release.



Driven by their newfound expertise, they are now confident and capable of independently tackling practical projects with precision and confidence.



Dr. Md. Anwar Hossain, a renowned Data Scientist from the University of Melbourne, Australia, also a WildTeam consultant, guided them through this transformative journey.



Enam Ul Haque, Chairman of WildTeam, graced the concluding session of the training programme and distributed certificates among the deserving participants.



He emphasized the significance of data science, highlighting its relevance beyond environmental scientists, as it permeates every sphere of life.



Haque expressed his hope that the trainees would become future trainers themselves, sharing their acquired knowledge and benefiting others.



He also reaffirmed WildTeam's commitment to supporting their future endeavors. Dr. Md. Anwarul Islam, CEO of WildTeam, also extended his support and encouragement to the young scientists.



The successful conclusion of this data science training programme marks a significant milestone in WildTeams ongoing commitment to empower young scientists and researchers in their quest to make a real impact on the environment. �UNB



