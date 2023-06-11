JU admission test schedule published







A notice signed by Member Secretary of JU Central Admission Test Management Committee Md Abu Hasan was published on the university website.



According to the notice, Institute of Business Administration-JU, 'C' Unit admission test will be held on June 18, 'B' and 'E' units on June 19, 'D' Unit on June 20 and 21."

"C-1 Unit multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and practical test from June 23 to 25," the notice read.



Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities on Thursday published the admission test schedule for the academic session 2022-23.A notice signed by Member Secretary of JU Central Admission Test Management Committee Md Abu Hasan was published on the university website.According to the notice, Institute of Business Administration-JU, 'C' Unit admission test will be held on June 18, 'B' and 'E' units on June 19, 'D' Unit on June 20 and 21.""C-1 Unit multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and practical test from June 23 to 25," the notice read.