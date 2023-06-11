Video
JU admission test schedule published

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities on Thursday published the admission test schedule for the academic session 2022-23.

A notice signed by Member Secretary of JU Central Admission Test Management Committee Md Abu Hasan was published on the university website.

According to the notice, Institute of Business Administration-JU, 'C' Unit admission test will be held on June 18, 'B' and 'E' units on June 19, 'D' Unit on June 20 and 21."

"C-1 Unit multiple choice questions (MCQ) test will be held on June 18 and practical test from June 23 to 25," the notice read.


