Remote regions badly deprived of education







In various remote regions of Bangladesh, namely the Chars (riverine islands), Haors (expansive water bodies), and other isolated areas, a disheartening reality persists: young boys and girls are deprived of educational opportunities, including the fundamental ability to read and write. Astonishingly, even after nearly five decades of independence, these areas continue to be bereft of the essential civic amenities and provisions that would enable the blossoming of educated individuals. A host of educational predicaments plague these remote locales, rendering them as hotspots of educational deprivation.



Foremost among these predicaments is the alarming absence of educational institutions in many such areas. Consequently, students residing there are burdened with arduous journeys, traversing vast distances in pursuit of knowledge. Furthermore, the lamentable state of communication infrastructure compounds the issue, dissuading teachers from venturing into or remaining in these remote corners. Regrettably, the plight of these students stands as the epitome of neglect within the educational landscape of Bangladesh.

Given the compelling circumstances, it is incumbent upon us to address the dire need for educational intervention in these remote pockets of Bangladesh. Even in the face of formidable obstacles, the imperative of ensuring widespread access to education must prevail. Thus, we beseech the competent authorities to undertake concerted endeavors aimed at galvanizing attention toward these pressing concerns.



Md Tanshen

Assistant Teacher (English)

