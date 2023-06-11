Bangladesh reaches self-sufficiency  in sacrificial animals







Bangladesh is no difference. But the good news for Bangladesh is that the country for the first time seems to have achieved the ability to meet the full demand of its sacrificial beasts by the locally grown animals.



According to a report published in this daily on Saturday that it is possible this year to celebrate the Eid-ul Adha with domestically produced cent percent animals like cows, sheep, goats and buffalos.

That means there is little or no need of importing sacrificial animals during the upcoming Eid festival. This resounding success mostly in our cattle farming industry will save the country billions of Taka amid prolonged declining trend in our foreign exchange reserves that has resulted in the dollar shortage in the country.



As per statistics from the Department of Animal Resources of the Bangladesh Dairy Farmers Association, animals' demand this year may barely exceed 1.5 crore as against 1.2 crore currently available for sacrifice in the market. However, this estimate was based on five per cent growth increase over the last year's demand.



Until now, Bangladesh imports a huge volume of animals mainly from India with some through legal ways and the rest through smuggling cartels. During every Eid occasion, smuggling of cows is a common phenomenon in the border areas of the two countries that also claims some human lives by the firing from the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.



First of all, the local growth of animal farming will bring an end to the smuggling trade of cattle. Understandably, this will also encourage the local farmers to rear sacrificial animals not only for Eid-ul Adha, but also for the whole year to meet the meat demand.



But all this is not well as there is always nastiness beneath every gloss and success. For instance, when our farming industry has shown signs of turning around after the protracted Covid pandemic, it is engulfed with manifold problems.



The first and foremost obstacle that stands in the way of growing farming industry is the continued price spike in animal feed and easily unavailable of veterinary medicines and other equipment and materials. All this has a chance to stymie the growth of our cattle farming industry.



There are also some other drawbacks facing the cattle farming industry -fattening with hormones and use of toxic feed. This has already posed a serious health concern for the consumers. Even a section of people has already turned their back on generally available meat from the market.



We plead with the government to extend all-out support in the turning point of our farming industry with keeping animal feed at a reasonable price and casting a wary eye on the dishonest farm owners who would use toxic feed and harmful hormones for fattening.



