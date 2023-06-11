

Corporal punishment is an outdated practice Children Act 2013: The Bangladesh government enacted the Children Act 2013, which expressly outlaws corporal punishment in all situations, including households, schools, and institutions. According to the legislation, corporal punishment is "any punishment in which physical force is used and is intended to cause some degree of pain or discomfort.



If teacher beats, that place will go to heaven. This was the view expressed by the parent of a student who was persecuted recently in a madrasa. If this is the thought, then how will the beating stop?



Child abuse is a daily occurrence. Children are being abused in various places including homes, educational institutions and there are laws in Bangladesh to stop it. However, even if there is a law to prevent torture, it is not sufficiently enforced. The law is not enough.

By 2021, 63 countries, predominantly in Europe and Latin America, have prohibited the practice. School corporal punishment, such as caning or paddling, by instructors or school officials, has been prohibited in several nations, including Canada, Kenya, South Africa, New Zealand, and the whole European Union. A stunning 87 percent of the world's children are not legally protected from corporal punishment; this includes Bangladeshi children as well.



This data was gleaned from a survey conducted by Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST) and Institute of Informatics and Development. 126 people from Dhaka and Chittagong cities and villages participated in the survey titled 'Corporal Punishment on Children in School: Present Scenario and Preventive Responsibility'. The organizations interviewed teachers, children and their parents who participated in the survey.

According to the survey, only one percent of parents feel that beating their children for no reason is a violation of their rights. 69% think that corporal punishment is very effective in disciplining children in the classroom, 55% think that corporal punishment is an effective way of proper development of children and 27% think that children can go astray without corporal punishment.



In some jurisdictions, corporal punishment of children is allowed as a form of discipline, as long as it is reasonable and does not result in excessive harm or injury. However, in other jurisdictions, corporal punishment of children is prohibited and may be considered a civil wrong or tort. Tort law claims related to corporal punishment of children may include battery, which is the intentional harmful or offensive touching of another person without their consent, or assault, which is the intentional act of causing another person to reasonably fear an imminent harmful or offensive touching.



In cases where corporal punishment of children is considered a tort, the person administering the punishment may be liable for damages, which could include compensation for any physical or psychological harm suffered by the child. The legal standards for determining what constitutes reasonable or excessive force in the context of corporal punishment of children may vary depending on the jurisdiction and the specific circumstances of the case, including the age of the child, the severity of the punishment, and the cultural or societal norms.

When it comes to physical punishment, Bangladesh has some rules and legislation in place:



Children Act 2013: The Bangladesh government enacted the Children Act 2013, which expressly outlaws corporal punishment in all situations, including households, schools, and institutions. According to the legislation, corporal punishment is "any punishment in which physical force is used and is intended to cause some degree of pain or discomfort." It states that anyone found guilty of using corporal punishment faces consequences such as fines and jail.



High Court Division decisions: The Supreme Court of Bangladesh's High Court Division has made a number of decisions against using physical penalties in schools and madrasas. In 2011, a landmark judgment declared that corporal punishment in schools and madrasas was "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment and a clear violation of a child's fundamental right to life, liberty, and freedom."



Education Policy: The National Education Policy of Bangladesh, which was changed in 2010, makes it clear that physical punishment is not allowed in schools, madrasas, and other places where people learn. It stresses the need for good discipline and other ways to deal with how students act.



Even though there are rules to protect children, not everything is clear. Because of this, the rule needs to be changed and expanded. There should also be more promotion. Legislation reform must be accompanied by extensive public education campaigns and the building of skills in effective, non-violent parenting and teaching techniques. People should know about how bad it is for them. Violence against a child is bad for his mental health, and that should be clear. Positive discipline messages should be incorporated into the training of all those who work with or for children and families, as well as in health, education, and social services. Media can play a significant role in changing social norms so that parents, teachers, and all adults treat children with respect and dignity. How will the future leader of Bangladesh be able to run the country if he or she is tortured like this as a child? We need to do more than just campaign. We need to build a social force.



