

Young activists won’t stay quiet on climate change



One such influential figure is Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage activist whose solo school strike for climate action evolved into a global movement. Greta's impassioned speeches and unwavering dedication have ignited a spark in millions of young people who are now actively engaged in climate activism. Through peaceful protests, social media campaigns, and lobbying efforts, these young activists are challenging world leaders and demanding immediate action to combat climate change. These inspiring young activists recognize that the consequences of inaction will disproportionately affect their generation and those to come. They understand that the time for half-measures and empty promises is over, and they are holding governments and corporations accountable for their role in exacerbating the climate crisis.



In addition to Greta Thunberg, there are countless other youth activists making a significant impact in their communities and on the global stage. Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a 21-year-old indigenous hip-hop artist and environmental activist, is leading the charge for environmental justice, urging young people to take action and fight for their future. Moreover, organizations such as Fridays for Future and Extinction Rebellion Youth are mobilizing young people worldwide, organizing strikes, raising awareness, and pressuring governments to prioritize climate action. These grassroots movements are empowering young activists to use their voices and make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change.

The rise of youth-led activism is a powerful force driving governments and industries to take meaningful steps to mitigate climate change. Their demands for clean energy, sustainable practices, and equitable climate policies are gaining traction and inspiring change at all levels of society. Their message is clear: the time for action is now, and their collective voice will not be silenced. As these young activists continue to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for climate action, they serve as a reminder that the fight against climate change is not limited by age or experience. Their unwavering determination and resilience remind us all that every individual, regardless of age, has the power to make a difference in protecting our planet for future generations. The inspiring leadership of these young activists is a beacon of hope, igniting a global movement that will shape our environmental future.



The leadership and resilience demonstrated by these young activists are an inspiration to people of all ages. They remind us that we all have a responsibility to protect our planet and those individual actions, when combined, can bring about significant change. Their determination is a call to action, urging us to join their cause and work towards a sustainable future. As the fight against climate change continues, it is crucial to support and amplify the voices of these inspiring young activists. By nurturing their passion, providing them with platforms for expression, and encouraging their involvement in decision-making processes, we can ensure that their efforts have a lasting impact.



In Bangladesh, a country highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, young activists are playing a crucial role in addressing environmental challenges and driving climate action. With its low-lying geography and exposure to frequent natural disasters like cyclones and floods, Bangladesh is at the forefront of the climate crisis, making the youth-led movement even more critical. Bangladeshi youth activists are raising awareness about the urgent need for climate action and advocating for sustainable practices at various levels. They are organizing marches, strikes, and public demonstrations to demand government action on issues such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting natural resources, and adapting to climate change impacts.



Young activists in Bangladesh are leveraging technology and social media platforms to amplify their voices and reach a wider audience. They use these platforms to share information, raise awareness, and mobilize support for environmental causes. By harnessing the power of social media, they are breaking down barriers and connecting with like-minded individuals and organizations globally, forging international collaborations to combat climate change.



The resilience and determination demonstrated by young activists in Bangladesh are inspiring and offer hope for a sustainable future. By mobilizing communities, demanding policy changes, and implementing innovative solutions, they are actively shaping the trajectory of climate action in the country. Their efforts highlight the importance of youth engagement and participation in decision-making processes to effectively address climate change and build a resilient Bangladesh.



In conclusion, young activists are taking the lead in the fight against climate change by inspiring action, driving innovation, and demanding policy changes. Their unwavering commitment, fresh perspectives, and collaborative spirit are transforming the discourse around climate change and creating a more sustainable future. It is through their tireless efforts that we can hope to achieve a world that is resilient, environmentally conscious, and equitable for all.



The writer is a NSTU Correspondent of The Daily Observer



