Patients deprived of quality treatment at Rajarhat hospital







This information was confirmed by the hospital authority.



A recent visit to the hospital found one Rabi Das in surgery at Rajarhat Upazila Health Complex. Rabi Das also works in the Emergency Department (ED). Cook, gardener and cleaner also work in the Operation Theatre (OT).

A former cleaner Rabi Das said, "I retired as dustman on December 1. Now I am working at the OT and ED. I can do dressing and stitching. I have worked with many former physicians."



Cook Bachchu Mia said, "Though my post is cook, I can do all works of ED. Earlier as ward boy I worked in other health complexes including Nageshwari, and Fulbari. As there is no ward boy in this hospital, I am working in ED. Like me gardeners Delwar and Mizanur are working as volunteers."



Gardener Delwar Hossain said, "I have been working in the flower garden for a long time as volunteer. Along with this, I am also working at ED. I know how to do dressing and stitching."



Sree Bablu Chandra Ray, a dweller of Baidder Bazar, said, "My mother is about 75. Her left leg got a little injury and developed rotting. She has been lying admitted to the hospital for over two weeks.



Rabi and Delwar are carrying out her dressing regularly. Being satisfied, I give them some trips."



Shahidul Islam, a dweller of Chhatmallik Beg Village, said, "There is a tumour above my waist in the right side. I have come to Rabi to show it. I don't know what his duty is. I came earlier too to take treatment from him."



A quarrel wounded dweller of Devicharan Village Sunil Chandra Barman said, "Due to a family feud, I was attacked. One each finger of my right and left hands were cut. Later on, I came to the hospital.



My fingers are plastered by Dr Bappi and stitched by Delwar. While stitching, my finger bone got a touch of the stitch. I felt a bit pain. After few days, I went back home."



Lal Mia of Mekurtari Village said, "I see the dustman stitching and giving medicines. After patient admitted, physicians don't round regularly. People don't get proper treatment and medicine at Rajarhat Hospital."



There is one ward boy at the hospital against granted three ones. At present, he is posted at Umar Mazid Union Sub-centre.



In 2012 the 25-bed hospital was promoted to 50-bed one. But necessary manpower was not appointed.



The present manpower included eight medical officers against granted ten- one nursing supervisor, 26 senior nurses, six midwives, two lab technicians, one chief assistant, three office assistants, two pharmacists, one statistician, two health inspectors, one ambulance driver, one gardener, five medical assistants against granted seven, and three cleaners against granted five, 17 health assistants against granted 30, and four assistant health inspectors against granted six.



Besides, posts of dental physician, MT dental, EPI, Radio grapher, cardiographer, cashier, store keeper, and junior mechanic are lying vacant.



Rajarhat Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mizanur Rahman confirmed this information.



