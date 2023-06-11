400 palm saplings planted at Lalpur







NATORE, June 10: About 400 palm saplings were planted along both sides of a road near Narayonpur Agriculture Farm of North Bengal Sugar Mills in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday in order to check lightning strike.This palm-sapling plantation was organized by the upazila agriculture office with financial assistance from the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project at Lalpur. UNO Shamima Sultanam inaugurated the planting as the chief guest.Among others, Rafiqul Islam, Lalpur Upazila agriculture officer, Rabin Ahmed, sub-assistant engineer of Public Health Department and others were present.