Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

400 palm saplings planted at Lalpur

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondent

NATORE, June 10: About 400 palm saplings were planted along both sides of a road near Narayonpur Agriculture Farm of North Bengal Sugar Mills in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday in order to check  lightning strike.  

This palm-sapling plantation was organized by the upazila agriculture office with financial assistance from the Rajshahi Divisional Agriculture Development Project at Lalpur. UNO Shamima Sultanam inaugurated the planting  as the chief guest.  

Among others, Rafiqul Islam, Lalpur Upazila agriculture officer, Rabin Ahmed, sub-assistant engineer of Public Health Department  and others were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Patients deprived of quality treatment at Rajarhat hospital
400 palm saplings planted at Lalpur
102 RU teachers, students get Dean’s Award
One to die, four get life term in murder cases
Newborn stolen from Natore hospital
Six arrested with gold in Chuadanga, Chattogram
Two killed in Noakhali, Narayanganj
Litchi sale goes well with high price


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft