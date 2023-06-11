102 RU teachers, students get Dean’s Award







The award was given at a function organized in the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Senate Building of the university on Wednesday at 10am.



As the chief guest, Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar, RU vice-chancellor, (VC) handed over crests, certificates and cheques to the awarded teachers and students.

This year, a total of 43 students for 2022 session, 51 students for 2021 session and one student for 2020 session have been awarded. Four teachers for 2021 session and 4 teachers for 2022 session were given the award.



