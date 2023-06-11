One to die, four get life term in murder cases







SHARIATPUR: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to death and three others to life-term of imprisonment for killing a girl after rape in Damudya Upazila in 2020.



Shariatpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Shapon Kumar Sarker handed down the verdict.

The court also fined each of the convicts, who were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment, Tk 2 lakh, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.



The death row convict is Babu Chowkidar, 25.



The convicts who get life-term of imprisonment are: Jewel Khan, 19, Faruk Sarder, 22, and Tanvir Hossain Shamim, 22, residents of Damudya Upazila.



According to the prosecution, on October 21 in 2020, the girl went missing from Kulkuri Village in the evening. Her body was recovered the next day from a canal at the village.



Following the incident, father of the deceased filed a case with Damudya Police Station (PS). Police, later, pressed the charge-sheet on October 22 in 2021 accusing the four convicts.



After examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday.



NOAKHALI: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing his father in Subarnachar Upazila in 2018.



Noakhali Senior District and Sessions Judge Nilufar Sultana handed down the verdict in the afternoon.



The condemned convict is Ismail Hossain, son of late Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Dakshin Char Mahiuddin Village under Subarnachar Upazila of the district.



The court also fined him Tk 50,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more year in jail.



Public Prosecutor Advocate Gulzar Ahmed Juwel confirmed the matter.



According to the prosecution, Ismail hacked his father Nazir Ahmed on August 10, 2018 at one stage of an altercation over properties.



Locals rescued critically injured Nazir and rushed him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



The deceased's daughter Amena Khatun lodged a murder case with Char Jabbar PS accusing her brother Ismail in this regard.



Police, later, submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.



