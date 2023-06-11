Newborn stolen from Natore hospital







The baby was stolen from the child ward of the hospital. At that time, the baby was in the lap of her grandmother.



The miscreant took the baby from grandmother introducing her as a nurse saying doctor will check it up. But the nurse did not back again.

The baby was born on Thursday around 11-30am at the child ward.



On information, police rushed to the hospital and collected the footage of the C.C. camera.



Mahafuzur Rahaman Polash, father of the baby and a resident of Khazura Mahishvanga Village in Naldanga Upazila, said, the baby was in the lap of her grandmother Khyrun Nahar from the morning. The woman was in musk-clad.



Md Kamal Uddin, residential medical officer of the hospital confirmed the news. A complaint was made with police station (PS).



Officer-in-Charge of Natore Sadar PS said, an investigation is going on to rescue the baby.



