Six arrested with gold in Chuadanga, Chattogram







CHUADANGA: Five people have been detained along with gold in separate drives in Jibannagar Upazila of the district in two days.



Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested four suspected smugglers along with 14 gold bars, worth over Tk 2.24 crore, from Jibannagar Upazila of the district early Friday.

The arrested persons are: Ebadul Mollah, 26, Mahabur Hasan, 27 and Riaz Kazi, 21, hail from Lohagara Upazila, and Sheikh Sohel Rana, 35, from Naragati Upazila of Narail District.



BGB-58 Director Masud Parvez said on information that a consignment of gold would be smuggled to India through the border, a patrolling team of the force took position in Hasadah Bus Stand area of the upazila at early hours.



At around 12 am, a team of the BGB signalled a private car to stop when it was heading towards the border and then, 14 gold bars were recovered from beneath the seats of the vehicle during a search operation, the BGB director said.



Meanwhile, they also seized a private car used in the smuggling and six mobile phone sets from their processions during the drive.



The estimated market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 2 crore, 24 lakh and 75 thousand.



A case was filed with Jibannagar Police Station (PS) and the legal procedures were under process in this regard, the BGB official added.



Meanwhile, a man was arrested and gold bars and jewellery were recovered from Bazarpara and Pathila Eidgah areas of Jibannagar Upazila in the district on Thursday.



The arrestee is Selim Hossain, 30, a resident of Nepa Baghadanga Village in Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah District.



Superintendent of Police in Chuadanga Abdullah Al-Mamun said acting on tipped off, a team of police team took position in Bazarpara area. Sensing the presence of the police, a trafficker abandoned his motorcycle and fled.



Later on, police searched the motorcycle and recovered 12 gold bars worth about Tk 1.27 crore and 6 bhori jewellery worth about Tk 5.7 lakh.



Meanwhile, members of BGB arrested a man along with 16 gold bars from the upazila on Thursday.



Mohammad Saiful Islam, assistant director of BGB-58, said a BGB team took position in the area adjacent to the field of Eidgah Para of Pathila Village of the upazila.



Two men were going to the border area on motorcycles. When the BGB patrol team chased them, Selim Hossain slipped from the back of the motorcycle.



Later on, the BGB members detained Selim Hossain and recovered 16 gold bars worth about Tk 1.6 crore.

The recovered gold will be deposited at the Chuadanga Treasury Office following legal process.



CHATTOGRAM: Members of Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested a man, who was returning from United Arab Emirates, along with one kilograms of gold at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in the city recently.



The arrested is Abdul Karim Sajon, 34, a resident of Parshuram Upazila in Feni District.



Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Additional Director General Bashir Ahmed said a flight of Dubai Airlines FZ-563 landed at the airport.



Noticing suspicious movement of the expatriate, members of customs intelligence with the help of National Security Intelligence challenged him and searched his bags.



At that time, the gold worth more than Tk 85 lakh was recovered from his bag, he said.



The customs officials also recovered three mobile phone sets and two laptops from his possession.



Legal action has been taken against him in this regard, the customs officer added.



Six people were arrested along with gold in separate drives in two districts- Chuadanga and Chattogram, recently.CHUADANGA: Five people have been detained along with gold in separate drives in Jibannagar Upazila of the district in two days.Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested four suspected smugglers along with 14 gold bars, worth over Tk 2.24 crore, from Jibannagar Upazila of the district early Friday.The arrested persons are: Ebadul Mollah, 26, Mahabur Hasan, 27 and Riaz Kazi, 21, hail from Lohagara Upazila, and Sheikh Sohel Rana, 35, from Naragati Upazila of Narail District.BGB-58 Director Masud Parvez said on information that a consignment of gold would be smuggled to India through the border, a patrolling team of the force took position in Hasadah Bus Stand area of the upazila at early hours.At around 12 am, a team of the BGB signalled a private car to stop when it was heading towards the border and then, 14 gold bars were recovered from beneath the seats of the vehicle during a search operation, the BGB director said.Meanwhile, they also seized a private car used in the smuggling and six mobile phone sets from their processions during the drive.The estimated market value of the seized gold bars is Tk 2 crore, 24 lakh and 75 thousand.A case was filed with Jibannagar Police Station (PS) and the legal procedures were under process in this regard, the BGB official added.Meanwhile, a man was arrested and gold bars and jewellery were recovered from Bazarpara and Pathila Eidgah areas of Jibannagar Upazila in the district on Thursday.The arrestee is Selim Hossain, 30, a resident of Nepa Baghadanga Village in Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah District.Superintendent of Police in Chuadanga Abdullah Al-Mamun said acting on tipped off, a team of police team took position in Bazarpara area. Sensing the presence of the police, a trafficker abandoned his motorcycle and fled.Later on, police searched the motorcycle and recovered 12 gold bars worth about Tk 1.27 crore and 6 bhori jewellery worth about Tk 5.7 lakh.Meanwhile, members of BGB arrested a man along with 16 gold bars from the upazila on Thursday.Mohammad Saiful Islam, assistant director of BGB-58, said a BGB team took position in the area adjacent to the field of Eidgah Para of Pathila Village of the upazila.Two men were going to the border area on motorcycles. When the BGB patrol team chased them, Selim Hossain slipped from the back of the motorcycle.Later on, the BGB members detained Selim Hossain and recovered 16 gold bars worth about Tk 1.6 crore.The recovered gold will be deposited at the Chuadanga Treasury Office following legal process.CHATTOGRAM: Members of Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate arrested a man, who was returning from United Arab Emirates, along with one kilograms of gold at Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in the city recently.The arrested is Abdul Karim Sajon, 34, a resident of Parshuram Upazila in Feni District.Chattogram Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate Additional Director General Bashir Ahmed said a flight of Dubai Airlines FZ-563 landed at the airport.Noticing suspicious movement of the expatriate, members of customs intelligence with the help of National Security Intelligence challenged him and searched his bags.At that time, the gold worth more than Tk 85 lakh was recovered from his bag, he said.The customs officials also recovered three mobile phone sets and two laptops from his possession.Legal action has been taken against him in this regard, the customs officer added.