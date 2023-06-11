Two killed in Noakhali, Narayanganj







NOAKHALI: A businessman was murdered by miscreants in Begumganj Upazila of the district early Saturday.



The incident took place in Chitta Babur Dighi area of Ward No. 5 Tangir Par Village under Rajganj Union in the upazila at around 3 am.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Chandra Das, 50, son of Harlal Chandra Das, a resident of the area.



Police sources said a group of miscreants slaughtered Dulal in the area at early hours of Saturday.



Later on, police recovered the body on Saturday morning and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.



NARAYANGANJ: A fruit seller was reportedly beaten to death at Fatulla in the city on Friday night.



The incident took place in Dharmaganj Dhalipara area under Fatulla PS in the city at around 9 pm. The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 40, a resident of that area.



Police and local sources said Abu Tahel was beaten by some people while he was trying to settle a quarrel in between two groups in that area at night, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Victoria General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



