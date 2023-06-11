Litchi sale goes well with high price







Consumer-level buying is going on at an increasing rate to taste the seasonal fruit. They are not resorting to much bargaining with traders. This is being taken as the high profit-making advantage by retail traders.



A visit found huge crowding of consumers in front of shops in the upazila. Per 100 pieces are selling at Tk 300-400. Per piece is selling at Tk 3-4.

This season, Bombay 3-G, 4-G, Kapasia, Aadi and other species are available in Lalmohan municipality area.



At least 15-20 shops are selling these litchi varieties. These litchis are brought in from Rajshahi, Jashore, Sylhet, Pabna, and Cumilla districts. Litchi is not commercially cultivated in Bhola.



A trader at intersection of the municipality Kamal Biswas said, "I am used to do litchi business every season.



This time the demand of seasonal litchi remains higher. I always try to sell quality litchi. I can make a good sale. The profit is also good."



Another Md Monir said, "We have to purchase litchi at higher rate this season compared to past seasons.



So we have to sell at a bit higher rate. This year's litchi quality is also good. Despite higher price, customers are buying within their capacities."



Two customers Zakir and Al-Islam said, "We find a bit higher the price of litchi this season. Fruits are very juicy and tasty. Despite the high price, we are buying for our family members."



