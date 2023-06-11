

Rajshahi faces 40-45pc electricity deficit



In villages, people are not getting electricity for even ten hours. The water level in Uchadanga Village in Tanore Upazila is the lowest.



Submersible pumps in the village are failing to lift water.

A dweller of the village Ansar Ali said, the load-shedding has turned intolerable. Along with heat, people are suffering for drinking water.



General Manager of Palli Bidyut-Rajshahi Romen Chandra Ray said, "The highest power deficit is 40-45 per cent. We are providing whatever we get."



In Rajshahi, the highest temperature was recorded at 39.7 degree Celsius on last Sunday against 40.7 on Saturday and 39.39 on Monday. Despite the temperature fall, the warming is continuing due to humidity decrease.



The electricity supply is made by Palli Bidyut Samity in villages, by Northern Electricity Supply Company (NESCO) in city and upazila towns.



The electricity demand of NESCO at the subscribers' level is 90-115 megawatt (mw). Its deficit is 20mw. This deficit is being managed through load-shedding.



Palli Bidyut needs 45-50mw on day time and 60-65mw at night. Its deficit stands at 40mw.



A Tentulia Village dweller Farooq Ahmed said, on Saturday his roof-wielding work was completed by labourers at 9pm due to repeated electricity outage. It was the same on Monday.



Mahbub Hossain of Puthia said, "We are not getting electricity at all."



General Secretary of Charghat Footwear Association Sohel Rana said, shoes making is hampered because of electricity problem.



"I can't charge my auto-rickshaw due to want of electricity," said Ahad Ali of Ishwaripur Village at Godagari.



In the city, two to four hour load-shedding is recorded.



A Mirerchak area dweller Mahua Jannat said, "We can't sleep at night. We are facing physical problem." Another Jannat Ara said, "Electricity hardly comes."



"Only few days back, electricity would not go off in my area," said Md Tuhin Mia of Bhadra area in the city.



NESCO Supervising Engineer Md Rabiul Islam said, the city electricity deficit will be no longer if weather changes.



