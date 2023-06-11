Video
Home Countryside

KCC’s 418 roads, 52 drains completed

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, June 10: A total of 418 roads and 52 drains have been completed in the Khulna City Corporation (KCC). People are happy to see huge infrastructural development.

This information was confirmed by KCC officials on Thursday.
 
Yet construction works of other 114 roads and 85 drains are on-going while 39 roads and 72 drains are waiting for tendering, the officials added.

To make the city more clean, green, modern and habitable, the government has taken two major projects at about Tk1,500 crore, including Tk 607 crore development of 571 important and damaged roads and Tk 823.97 crore for development of 206 drains.

The remaining works are being implemented at Tk 49.82 crore. So far, 647 development projects have been completed, and 124 ones are waiting for tenders.

Chief Engineer of the KCC Moshiuzzaman said, the construction and repairing works of ongoing 114 roads and 85 drains are at the finishing stage.

Also constructions of footpaths are going on. Digging of the Mayur River and canals, such as Matiakhali and Khuderkhal, will begin soon, he added.

Former  KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, "I have already narrated about it while announcing my election manifesto at Khulna Press Club on June 6.

In reply to a question, he said "I never compromise about quality works. I inspected the roads and drainage works in different areas of the city. All the ongoing construction works are likely to end by December 2023."

Khaleque, also president of Khulna City Unit Awami League, said, Khulna City will get a new look in the wake of successful implementation of these mega projects.

He urged all city dwellers to re-elect him as KCC mayor to complete his unfinished development works.


