Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:08 AM
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Netrakona, Bhola

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Netrakona and Bhola, in four days.
 
NETRAKONA: A minor child drowned in a pond in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ramia Akter, 1, daughter of Sumon Mia, a resident of Alampur Village under Chandigarh Union of the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and took to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Rihan, 3, son of Md Dulal, a resident of Ward No. 9 Charkacchapia area under Badarpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Rihan fell in a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon while he was playing beside it.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the child and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rihan dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

Officer-in-Charge of Lalmohan Police Station Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident.


