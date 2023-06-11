

Naga chilli farming on the rise at Sreemangal



This strong bitter chilli is very popular as Nagamarich in greater Sylhet region. It is consumed in all houses. The chilli is also known as Bombay Marich, and Fotka Marich.



According to field sources, Naga chilli is largely farmed in Sreemangal Upazila. This season farmers are passing busy time at Sreemangal in cultivating other crops along with Nagamarich.

Small and big farmers are cultivating Naga chilli.



A visit on Saturday found Nagamarich in Dilbornagar, Mohajerabad, Bishamoni, Radhanagar and Daluchhara areas of Sreemangal.



