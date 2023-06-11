18 nabbed with drugs in 10 dists







FENI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested two Rohingya people along with 20 kilograms of hemp from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The arrested are Rabi Alam, 18, and Mafizur Rahman, 18, both hail from Mochni Noyapara Rohingya Camp in Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar District.

According to RAB-7 officials, acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force detained the duo from Rampura area of the upazila in the afternoon for their suspicious movement and then, the team recovered 20 kilograms of hemp from their procession when they were waiting for a bus to smuggle the drugs.



During primary investigation, the arrested confessed that they used to collect the drugs from Feni border area and sell those to several districts including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts.



RAB-7 Feni Camp Company Commander Mohammad Sadekul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the duo was handed over to Feni Model Police Station (PS) and legal actions were under process in this regard.



RANGPUR: Four people have been detained along with drugs in separate drives in Mithapukur and Gangachara upazilas of the district recently.



Members of RAB-13 arrested two alleged drug traders along with 74.60 kilograms of hemp from Kashimpur area in Mithapukur Upazila of the district on Friday evening.



RAB-13 through a press release said acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Prevention Specialised Company (CPSC) of RAB-13 searched a private car on the Rangpur-Dhaka Highway and seized the hemp and three mobile phone sets.



During the raid, the elite force also seized the private car used for carrying hemp and arrested the duo.



The arrestees are Jelina Akhter Jasmine, of Chandrakhana Village, and Md Ashraful Haque, of Gojerkuthi Village in Fulbari Upazila of Kurigram District.



During preliminary interrogation, the detainees admitted their involvement in drug trading in Rangpur and adjoining districts for a long time.



The elite force handed over the arrestees to Mithapukur PS after filing of a case in this connection.



On the other hand, members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two people along with 196 bottles of phensedyl from the Rangpur-Kakina road under Gangachara Upazila of the district on Monday.



The arrested persons are Md Dulu Mia, 35, hails from Mohishashahar Village, and Moti Das, 32, from Taluk Polashi Village under Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat District.



RAB-13 officials confirmed the matter in a press release.



Acting on a tip off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive on the road and arrested the duo red-handed along with the drugs, said the press release.



During primary interrogation, the duo confessed that they had been involved in drug trading in connivance with their other cohorts for a long time.



Later on, they were handed over to Gangachara Model PS in the afternoon with a case filed against them, the release added.



NOAKHALI: Police arrested two people along with hemp from Hatiya Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The arrested persons are: Md Sakib, 24, son of late Rashed Uddin, and Mehedi Hasan, 28, son of Md Kaiyum, residents of Ward No. 9 Azizia area under Burirchar Union in the upazila.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatiya PS Amir Hossain said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 8 Chowmuhani Bazar area at around 3:30 pm, and arrested the duo along with 2.27 kilograms of hemp.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Hatiya PS in this regard, the OC added.



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 24 bottles of foreign liquor and 44 cans beer from Nalitabari Upazila in the district early Friday.



The arrested person is Asaduzzaman Apple, 25, a resident of Purba Samushchara area under Puragaon Union of the upazila.



According to RAB-14 CPC-1 Jamalpur Camp Acting Company Commander Senior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sabuj Rana said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Purba Samushchara area at early hours, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



More than one cases were filed with Sherpur Sadar PS against the arrested and he used to smuggle the drugs in several districts of the country, he said.



A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Nalitabari PS against him in this regard, the RAB official added.



NARAYANGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two persons along with 144 bottles of phensedyl from the district on Thursday.



The arrestees are: Jumman, 29, and Iqbal, 35.



RAB-11 (CPC-1) ASP Kazi Shahbuddin Ahmed informed this through a press release on Friday.

According to the press release, a team of the elite force conducted an anti-narcotics drive in Chattogram road area adjacent to Bandhu Bus Counter of Siddhirganj in the district on Thursday and arrested the duo along with the contraband drug.



A case was filed with the Siddhirganj PS against the arrestees under the Narcotics Control Act in this regard, the press release added.



GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Police arrested a young man along with 400 grams of hemp from Daulatdia area of Goalanda Upazila in the district early Monday.



The arrested man is Alamin Hossain, 24, a resident of Daulatdia Union under the upazila.



Goalanda Ghat PS OC Swapan Kumar Majumder said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the brothel area of the upazila at early hours, and arrested the man along with the drugs.



Later on, the arrested was produced before the Rajbari District Court with a case filed against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



DINAJPUR: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug traders along with 592 bottles of phensedyl from Barobandar Natunpara area in the district town recently.



The arrestees are: Md Zahid Hossain, 38, of Barobandar Natunpara area under Kotwali PS, and Fizar Mandal, 23, of Dakshin Sukhdebpur Village under Chirirbandar Upazila in the district.



According to a press release of RAB-13, acting on a tip off, a special team from the Crime Prevention Company (CPC) at Dinajpur Camp of RAB-13 raided the house of Zahid and arrested the duo along with the phensedyl bottles from the scene.



During interrogation, the detainees admitted that they had been involved in drug trading with their other cohorts for a long time.



After filing a case against the arrestees, the elite force handed them over to Kotwali PS, the press release added.



BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police arrested a convict, who was sentenced to 10 years of jail in a drug case in Betagi Upazila of the district recently.



The arrestee is Aslam Hawlader, son of Abdus Slam Hawlader, a resident of Kajirabad Village of the upazila.



Betagi PS OC Md Anwar Hosen said acting on tip-off police arrested the convict from union of the upazila recently.



Aslam was a fugitive convict in a drug smuggling case and was roaming different areas of the country to avoid arrest.



Later on, they produced him before the Barguna Chief Judicial Magistrate court.



KISHOREGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with six kilograms of hemp from Pakundia Upazila in the district recently.



The arrested persons are: Md Sharif Molla, 32, a resident of Thukchanpur area under Bijoynagar Upazila, and Rubel Mia, 31, hails from Khidirpur area of Kosba Upazila under Brahmanbaria District.



RAB officials confirmed the matter in a press release.



According to the press release, on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Boratia area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.



During the raid, RAB personnel also seized a motorcycle and two mobile phone sets.



A case was filed with Pakundia PS against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested a woman along with 1,050 pieces of Tapentadol tablets from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.



Police confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.



The arrested woman is Sumona Akhter Sathi, 27, hails from Lakshmi Koladahpara area under Shibganj Upazila of Bogura District.



Fulbari PS OC Fazlur Rahman said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Jahidul Islam conducted a drive in Gajekuti Baniatari area and arrested the woman along with the tablets which has been using as an alternative of yaba tablets.



Later on, she was sent to Kurigram Central Jail with a case filed with the PS against her under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.



