Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive

Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:08 AM
Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BOGOT�, June 10: Four Indigenous children who had been missing for more than a month in the Colombian Amazon rainforest were found alive and flown to the capital Bogota early Saturday.

The children, who survived a small plane crash in the jungle, were transported by army medical plane to a military airport at around 00:30 am Saturday (0530 GMT).

They were taken off the plane on stretchers and wrapped in thermal blankets, with ambulances waiting to bring them to hospital, AFP journalists said.

General Pedro Sanchez, who led the search operation, credited Indigenous people involved in the rescue effort with finding the children.

"We found the children: miracle, miracle, miracle!" was the message he had for the reporters he received on Friday.

President Gustavo Petro announced their rescue and told the media: "Today we have had a magical day."
"They are weak. Let's let the doctors make their assessment," he said.

Petro had posted a photo on Twitter showing several adults, some dressed in military fatigues, tending to the children as they sat on tarps in the jungle. One rescuer held a bottle to the mouth of the smallest child, whom he held in his arms.

"A joy for the whole country! The 4 children who were lost 40 days ago in the Colombian jungle were found alive," he wrote on Twitter.

Video shared by the Defense Ministry late Friday showed the children being pulled up into a helicopter as it hovered over the tall trees in almost complete darkness.

Originally from the Huitoto Indigenous group, the children -- aged 13, nine, four and one -- had been wandering alone in the jungle since May 1, when the Cessna 206 in which they were traveling crashed.

The pilot had reported engine problems only minutes after taking off from a jungle area known as Araracuara on the 350-kilometer (217-mile) journey to the town of San Jose del Guaviare.

The bodies of the pilot, the children's mother and a local Indigenous leader were all found at the crash site, where the plane sat almost vertical in the trees.    �AFP



