Scholz says he plans to speak to Putin soon

FRANKFURT, June 10: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he planned to speak to Russia's President Vladimir Putin by phone soon to urge him to withdraw Russia's troops from Ukraine.Addressing a convention of the German Protestant church in Nuremberg, Scholz said he had spoken to Putin by telephone in the past."I plan to do it again soon. It's not reasonable to force Ukraine to approve and accept the raid that Putin has perpetrated and that parts of Ukraine become Russian just like that," he said, adding he would work to ensure that NATO does not get drawn into the war. �REUTERS