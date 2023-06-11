Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after torrid season







The consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly and US-based Clearlake Capital has endured a torrid first year in charge, sacking managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before a miserable end to the campaign under interim boss Frank Lampard.



Chelsea's 12th-place finish was their worst since 1994 despite a spend of more than £500 million ($624 million) on new players in the new owners' first two transfer windows.

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino was hired last week with the task of reviving the troubled club, who won the Champions League under Tuchel just two years ago. �AFP LONDON, JUNE 10: Chelsea's owners insist they remain committed and optimistic about the future under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after a disastrous season for the Premier League club.The consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly and US-based Clearlake Capital has endured a torrid first year in charge, sacking managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter before a miserable end to the campaign under interim boss Frank Lampard.Chelsea's 12th-place finish was their worst since 1994 despite a spend of more than £500 million ($624 million) on new players in the new owners' first two transfer windows.Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino was hired last week with the task of reviving the troubled club, who won the Champions League under Tuchel just two years ago. �AFP