Sunday, 11 June, 2023
Bangladesh archery team wins bronze in Singapore

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Bangladesh archery team finally won bronze medal in the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament stage-3 that concluded on Saturday in Singapore.

The Bangladesh archery team featuring Md. Sagor Islam, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Ramkrishno Saha beat Australia by 5-4 sets in the recurve men's team event to win the bronze medal.

The People's Republic of China won gold while India begged silver in this event.

The 15-member of Bangladesh archery team is expected to return home today (Sunday).     �BSS


