

A new association formed for country's sports commentators



The leading sports commentators of Bangladesh have come under the newly formed association with a view to strengthen their bonding through a well-disciplined organisational structure thus improving the overall sports atmosphere in Bangladesh.



A General Meeting and election of the Executive Committee of BSCA held in a local hotel in Dhaka on Saturday, 9 June 2023. The meeting was presided over by the association convener Dr Anupam Hossain.

A special Doa was offered to the departed soul of the late veteran sports commentators including Abdul Hamid, Shahjahan, Taufiq Aziz Khan, Badrul Huda Chowdhury, Ataul Haque Mollik, Khoda Baksh Mridha, Manjur Hasan Mintu, Nur Ahmed, Mohammad Musa, and others, at the meeting.



An elaborate discussion held on the standard of present radio and TV commentary in the country and emphasised on introduction of strong rules and regulations, and the arranging of workshops and training on a regular basis to enhance the quality of sports commentary. Also, it was decided that proper initiatives should be taken to ensure the standard remuneration for Radio and TV commentators.



Besides the role of commentators in the overall development of sports in Bangladesh was discussed as well a future work plan has been set.



The 15-member executive committee elected for the next two years:

President Dr Anupam Hossain, Vice-President-1 Palash Khan, Vice-President-2 SM Abdus Shakur, General Secretary Shamsul Islam, Joint Gen Secretary Borhan Uddin Molla, Organising Secretary Jamilur Rahaman, Treasurer Tamanna Siddique, and Executive Members Kazal Sarkar, Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Shawon Ahsanur Rahman, Dr Anowerul Alam, Jannatul Ferdous, Mozahidur Rahman, Amanullah Sarkar, and Robiul Islam.



Besides, legendary sports commentator Alfaz Uddin Ahmed was selected the chief advisor while international Cricket commentator Shamim Ashraf Chowdhury and sports commentator Nikhil Ranjan Das were selected as advisors of the Association.



