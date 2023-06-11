Video
Sunday, 11 June, 2023
Home Sports

Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh 2023

Afghanistan in city to play one-off Test sans Rashid

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Afghanistan cricket team has arrived in Dhaka on Saturday to play one off Test match against hosts Bangladesh.

Two separate flights carried team Afghanistan. The first lot of which arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 9:00am (BST) while the 2nd lot arrived at 11:00am (BST).
Players from Afghanistan came in Bangladesh by the first flight carried by Emirates while the 2nd portion of players reached in Dhaka from Sri Lanka by a flight of Sri Lanka Airlines. Sri Lanka ODI team recently visited Sri Lanka for a bilateral series and the Test players of that tour have come in Dhaka. 
The Lankan Lions remained in rest Saturday and will start practicing today.

Afghanistan however, will miss the service of their top ranked player Rashid Khan while Bangladesh are going to play without their versatile all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

The solitary red-ball affair of the tour will be held between June 14 and 18 at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

The two sides met earlier once in 2019, in which Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs after Rashid's all-round glitz.



