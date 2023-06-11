Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Celta Vigo coach Carvalhal leaves after Liga slump

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BARCELONA, JUNE 10: Celta Vigo parted ways with coach Carlos Carvalhal on Saturday after a collapse in the final few months of the season which almost ended in relegation from La Liga.

The Galicians beat Barcelona on the final day to survive but won just one of their prior 11 matches in the Spanish top flight.

"Celta and Carlos Carvalhal have ended their contractual relationship as coach of the Celta first team," said Celta in a statement.

Celta appointed former Sheffield Wednesday coach Carvalhal in November before the World Cup break and he started well, helping to pull the team up towards mid-table.

However after the March international break, Carvajal's team lost focus and were dragged back into a relegation battle which went until the final day of the season, finishing 13th and surviving by three points.

"It's been a true privilege for me and I have nothing but words of thanks for the club's president Carlos Mourino, (sporting director) Luis Campos and all of the staff at Celta Vigo," said the Portuguese coach, 57, in a statement on social media.

"As I say goodbye, I feel proud the club remains where it deserves to be, in the top flight in its centenary year."

Carvalhal had a year remaining on his Celta contract and Spanish media reported the club had been looking to extend his deal before the team's bad run of form.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after torrid season
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Top South Africa football coach Clive Barker dies aged 78
Bangladesh archery team wins bronze in Singapore
West Indies sweep series over UAE 3-0
A new association formed for country's sports commentators
Afghanistan in city to play one-off Test sans Rashid
Jadeja strikes again in WTC final but Australia still extend lead


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft