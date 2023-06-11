Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

IOC chief echoes call for Russian return during Paris visit

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

IOC chief echoes call for Russian return during Paris visit

IOC chief echoes call for Russian return during Paris visit

PARIS, JUNE 10: Olympic chief Thomas Bach on Friday echoed his call for the return of Russian and Belarusian athletes to competition as individual neutrals after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Both Bach and Macron discussed the Paris Olympics in 2024, and confirmed that the decision regarding the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes would be "taken in due course by the IOC", according to a statement from the Olympic body.

On Friday, on the sidelines of a meeting with refugee athletes, Bach once again detailed the conditions allowing the return of excluded athletes from international competitions since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"It's also very clear: no team and no delegations. It's about individual neutral athletes who have to be entered as you can see here at Roland Garros," Bach said of tennis players competing in the French Open.

"No Russian flag, no Russian anthem, no colours, no national identification whatsoever. And this is how these world championships have been working.

"More and more international federations are applying these conditions and this formula. So, at the end, I'm very confident the spirit of sport and this unique fighting spirit will prevail."

Since the IOC's decision in March to advocate the return of Russians and Belarusians, the debate over their reinstatement has remained heated.

Fourteen months before the Paris Olympics, the international federations are not all in agreement on the issue.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea owners pledge brighter future after torrid season
Neymar 'already knew' Messi was Miami-bound
Top South Africa football coach Clive Barker dies aged 78
Bangladesh archery team wins bronze in Singapore
West Indies sweep series over UAE 3-0
A new association formed for country's sports commentators
Afghanistan in city to play one-off Test sans Rashid
Jadeja strikes again in WTC final but Australia still extend lead


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft