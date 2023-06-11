Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named

Video
Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

The winner of realme C55 Champion Photography Contest has been announced through an impressive prize-giving ceremony held recently, at American International University Bangladesh (AIUB) Campus.
 
Adnanur Rashid Niloy earned the champion place, winning the incredible realme C55 along with a certificate. 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up places were earned by Srabon Shafin and Sadman Alam Sadi, respectively; and for outstanding photography, Hasan Amin Mehedi and Khaled Raihan earned honorable mentions, says a press release.

The participants who earned runner-up and honorable mentions, have won realme AIoT products including watches, buds, etc. as prizes.

From realme, Md. Faruk Rahman, Digital Media Buying & Web Development Manager, Shahed Jaigirdar, Asst.

 Public Relations Manager and A.K.M Tanjimur, Assistant Social Media Manager, were present at the event, along with representatives from AIUB including Sadman Alam Sadi, President of AIUB Photography Club and other alumni.

Youth-favorite brand realme, in partnership with AIUB Photography Club, kicked off this champion photography contest, with the theme 'Champion Moment' on May 20, 2023. This super-hyped contest received immense response from AIUB students, with over 123 photography-enthusiasts participating in the competition to showcase their talents. As part of this contest, participants were taken to Ramna and Shahbag for a photo walk based on their submissions, on May 26, 2023.

Sadman Alam Sadi, president of AIUB Photography Club, said, "This contest came as an incredible opportunity for the members of our photography club and all the photography enthusiasts across the university to showcase their passion and talent in the field of photography. I would like to thank realme for collaborating with us, and helping us to unleash our inner photographers."

Darren Zhang, Branding Director of realme Bangladesh, said, "Photography enables individuals to express themselves through stills. This initiative was aimed at bringing out the incredible passion and talent among young students for capturing extraordinary moments through lenses. I congratulate the winners and wish them luck for all their future endeavors."

realme has recently launched their Champion phone C55 in the local market. This phone comes with four segment-first features. Boasting the only 64MP AI Camera in-segment, along with an 8MP selfie camera and 2MP B&W lens, the device is a true treat for young photography enthusiasts and content creators.

 You can take all the crisp photos with its camera. Inspired by this device's champion nature, realme initiated this photography contest to bring out the inner champion.



