Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:05 AM
Home Business

PLFL elects Dr Rezwanul as Audit Committee Chairman

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

The Board of Directors of Premier Leasing and Finance Ltd (PLFL) in its 262nd meeting recently elected Dr. Rezwanul Huque Khan as Chairman of Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, says a press release.

Dr. Rezwanul Huque Khan is currently serving as an Associate Professor at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka (DU). He also holds the position of the coordinator of BBA programme at IBA.

Rezwan has been closely working with a2i as a consultant/lead researcher for different innovative products/services they have already launched. He is also involved with several ICT projects initiated by the ICT ministry of Bangladesh aiming Digital Bangladesh.

Dr. Rezwan pursued his PhD degree from University of Warwick, UK and contributed in the field of digital innovation and entrepreneurship with rich insights. He did his MBA from IBA and BSc (Hons.) in Computer Science and Information Technology from IUT, a subsidiary organ of the OIC. Dr. Rezwanul Huque Khan received several scholarships throughout his academic career including the Commonwealth Scholarships for his PhD and the OIC Scholarships in his Bachelor program.

Rezwan secured 10th position in the combined merit list in his HSC Examination from Jessore Board.

Dr. Rezwan has been in academia for more than fifteen years. Before joining at IBA, he held different teaching positions at different private universities in the country and has been actively involved in research. His research interests relate to the transformative potential of digital technology as it pervades modern business and entrepreneurship. His research focuses on digital innovation, entrepreneurship, consumer behavior in different digital platforms (e-banking, e-commerce etc.) and BoP markets. His recent articles have been published in the leading local journals and international outlets such Journal of Business Administration, Journal of Business Studies, European Journal of Business and Research, and International Journal of Managerial Studies and Research.

Dr. Rezwan is a life member of different reputed associations and clubs which include Association of Information Systems (AIS), IBA Alumni Association (IBAAA), Dhaka University Alumni Association, IUT Alumni Association (IUTAA), Jhenidah Ex-Cadet Association (JEXCA) and Cadet College Club (CCCL).


PLFL elects Dr Rezwanul as Audit Committee Chairman
