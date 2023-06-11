Video
StanChart, UCEP hold entrepreneurship training

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Business Correspondent

Standard Chartered (StanChart) and UCEP recently held the conclusion of the "Sustainable Development through Entrepreneurship Development Training Program."

The programme was designed to support burgeoning entrepreneurs create and run sustainable businesses that will have a positive impact on their communities, says a press release.

This latest cohort consisted of 40 participants, with training conducted in Rajshahi and Gazipur. This cohort of graduates included persons with disabilities (PWDs) and returnee migrants. Since 2019, nearly 2500 youths have received skill development, reskilling training and job placement support through programs run by Standard Chartered and UCEP.

Mazibur Rahman, Director (Admin), Bangladesh Bank, Rajshahi, attended the certificate awarding ceremony as the Chief Guest for the event. Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh; Md. Shahinul Islam, Regional Manager, UCEP Rajshahi Region; and Md. Rashedul Hassan, Project Focal Person, UCEP; were also present.

Bitopi Das Chowdhury, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, Standard Chartered Bangladesh, said, "This program will empower participants by providing them the skills and knowledge they need to start and grow their businesses sustainably. We are very happy to see the impact of our programs upskilling thousands of youths, helping them find fulfilling and rewarding jobs or giving them the confidence to start their own businesses, creating opportunities for others."

As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. For more than 118 years, the Bank has been dedicated to driving commerce and prosperity, while standing by the communities through ups and downs.

 The Bank's commitment to promoting economic and social development in Bangladesh is centred around principles of sustainability and equity. The Bank's flagship community engagement programme, Futuremakers by Standard Chartered, is dedicated to helping the youth earn, learn, and grow.

UCEP Bangladesh was established by Lindsay Allan Cheyne in 1972. UCEP Bangladesh is a non-governmental organisation which provides second chance education to out-of-school children and decent work to youth and adults through Technical Vocational Education & Training (TVET) and Skills Development.


