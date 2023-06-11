Video
bKash clients may get chance to watch live matches in Messi’s Argentina

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

A total of 21 Bangladeshi football fans will get the chance to fly to Argentina and watch live matches of the superstars like Lionel Messi, Angel D Maria, Julian Alvarez, Emi Martinez and their team, the FIFA 2022 World Cup Champion, says a press release. This is the first of the initiatives under bKash's partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) where the passionate Bangladeshi football fans will have the opportunity to get closer to their dream superstars and support Argentina team directly sitting at the stadiums.

bKash customers can grab this opportunity by making maximum payment during Eid shopping from June 8 to June 28, 2023. During this three weeks campaign, seven customers who will make highest payments in each week, totaling 21, will get the chance to go to Argentina to watch Messi and his teammates' matches live. Their air tickets and hotel accommodation will be borne by bKash as well. Details including match date, opponent, and venue will be communicated to the winners later.

Customers can make bKash payment by scanning QR code, dialing USSD *247# or using payment gateway at any merchant points of bKash spread across the country. At present, more than 550,000 small and big merchants across the country are receiving bKash payment seamlessly. A customer can avail the opportunity once during the campaign.

Chief Marketing Officer of bKash Mir Nawbut Ali, said, "Bangladeshis are crazy football lovers. From Maradona to Messi - their love and passion for Argentina and their superstars is unparalleled. bKash has taken the initiative to honor that feelings for sports. People will surely welcome this opportunity to enjoy watching matches of the world champion sitting at stadium."

Apart from the chances to watch matches in Argentina, customers will also get cashback in every hour during this Eid campaign. The highest payment making customer in every hour from 10.00 am to 11.59 pm will get BDT 1000 cashback during the campaign.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) and bKash Limited (bKash), the largest Mobile Financial Services provider in Bangladesh, announced their partnership on May 08, 2023 to promote further financial inclusion through sports. With the brand endorsement initiative, bKash, the champion of financial inclusion in Bangladesh, became the first and only Bangladeshi brand partner of the reigning and three-time FIFA World Cup champion, Argentina National Team. During the 2022 World Cup, Argentina received unprecedented support and warmth from Bangladeshi fans as always. Following that excitement of the greatest show on earth, the World Cup champion endorses bKash which embodies the spirit of human aspiration.



