EU executive clears Vivendi buying Lagardere, with conditions







The decision is contingent upon Vivendi selling off its Editis publishing business, which rivals that of Lagardere's Hachette unit, and its Gala celebrity magazine, which competes with Lagardere's Paris Match, the commission said.



"These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission," which conducted an in-depth investigation, it said.

Editis and Gala "constitute a viable business that would enable a potential buyer to effectively compete with the merged entity," it said.



The commission added that an independent trustee would monitor full compliance with Vivendi's commitments to sell those units.



"Vivendi can only implement the acquisition of Lagardere following the Commission's approval of a suitable purchaser," the commission said. �AFP



BRUSSELS, June 10: The European Commission on Friday announced it has cleared French media group Vivendi fully acquiring Lagardere, the French publishing and retail conglomerate, subject to conditions.The decision is contingent upon Vivendi selling off its Editis publishing business, which rivals that of Lagardere's Hachette unit, and its Gala celebrity magazine, which competes with Lagardere's Paris Match, the commission said."These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission," which conducted an in-depth investigation, it said.Editis and Gala "constitute a viable business that would enable a potential buyer to effectively compete with the merged entity," it said.The commission added that an independent trustee would monitor full compliance with Vivendi's commitments to sell those units."Vivendi can only implement the acquisition of Lagardere following the Commission's approval of a suitable purchaser," the commission said. �AFP