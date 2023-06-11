

BD embassy hosts seminar on jute, leather in Tokyo



The event was supported by Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Investment and Technology Promotion Office Tokyo of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and Japan Leather Traders Association, says a press release.



The objective of the event was to promote Bangladesh's Jute and leather goods in Japan market, share business experiences of Japanese companies in Bangladesh, the update preparation for possible EPA with Japan and also to provide networking opportunities among Japanese companies, NRB businessmen, representatives from entities and Embassy officials.

Ambassador of Bangladesh Shahabuddin Ahmed made the opening remarks and urged Japanese companies to do business with Bangladeshi companies.



Susumu Tatematsu, Chairman of the Japan Leather Traders Association spoke while Kiyonori Nakajima, president and CEO of Marusan Sangyo Co Ltd, and Toshinao Okunaka, president, MARUTOMI Co Ltd, Japan shared their business experiences in Bangladesh in jute and leather sector respectively.



Md Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary (export), Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh, delivered the closing remarks and highlighted the Bangladesh government's business and investment-friendly policies.



He also mentioned that Bangladesh Ministry of Commerce is working to diversify Bangladesh's jute products and export basket to promote potential products to international markets. Jute products have been declared 'product of the year, he said.



Later, Interactive discussions were held among Japanese companies, NRB businessmen, representatives from JERO and UNIDO ITPO Tokyo and Embassy Officials.



With the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, it is expected that export of jute and leather goods to Japan market will increase.



Dr Ariful Haque, Minister (Commerce) of the Embassy moderated the program and delivered a presentation on business opportunities in Jute and Leather sector highlighting various support services given by the government to the Japanese businessmen.

