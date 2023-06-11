Video
CCCI signs MoU to promote BD products in Canada

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Canada Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to promote Bangladeshi products in Canadian market.

CCCI President Mahbubul Alam and CBCCI Executive Vice President Areef Rahman signed the MoU in the presence of Canada Trade and Investment Expo 2023 Ambassador Fardous Ahmed at a function at the World Trade Centre in the port city on Friday.

The Canada Trade and Investment Expo, to be held in November, would help market Bangladeshi products in Canada while presenting Bangladeshi businesses with the opportunities to directly engage with Canadian entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Mahbubul Alam said that Canada is an important development partner of Bangladesh and a key export destination for local ready-made garments. The November exposition would help diversify the export product basket for Bangladesh in Canada, he added.

Areef Rahman said the November exposition in Canada would help expand the volumes of Bangladeshi export to North America and support creation of new markets for Bangladeshi businesses in the region.

Ferdous Ahmed said many Bangladeshi fairs are held on foreign soil. But the upcoming one in Canada would be unique in the sense that it would seek to diversify export products and create transnational business-to-business engagement opportunities.     �BSS


