Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 11 June, 2023, 2:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFIC Bank arranges special screening of Chiranjeev Mujib

Published : Sunday, 11 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Desk

IFIC Bank arranges special screening of Chiranjeev Mujib

IFIC Bank arranges special screening of Chiranjeev Mujib

IFIC Bank arranged a special programme for the screening of the full-length film 'Chiranjeev Mujib' based on the 'Unfinished Autobiography' of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

 This film is powered by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, says a press release.

On Thursday, the film was screened at Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in  presence of nearly two hundred employees, also screened virtually in 1276 branches and uposhakhas of the bank.

Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank was present as chief guest at the event along with Deputy Managing Directors and other officials.

Liton Haider, producer of the film, handed over a poster signed by His Excellency President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the chief guest.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winner of realme C55 Champion Photography contest named
Daraz celebrates 1 Lakh DigiBox Delivery’ milestone
Britain sets price floor on oil and gas windfall tax
The end of US dollar dominance is nigh: Russian banker
PLFL elects Dr Rezwanul as Audit Committee Chairman
StanChart, UCEP hold entrepreneurship training
US bans imports from China-based Ninestar Corp over Uyghurs
bKash clients may get chance to watch live matches in Messi’s Argentina


Latest News
107 more Covid cases reported in 24hrs
Desco Facebook page hacked
Businessman dies falling off roof in Dhaka
30 injured as bus ploughs into market in Jashore
Hasan urges BNP to participate in polls to test popularity
Three people found dead in Joypurhat
Bangladeshi shot dead by BSF in Thakurgaon
BNP brings Jamaat in field to carry out arson terrorism: Quader
Zelenskyy says 'counteroffensive, defensive actions' taking place in Ukraine
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano spews ash, lava in new eruption
Most Read News
Death of Shahriar Kabir's daughter: Suicide note found
Chinese ship arrives Mongla with 26,620 tons of coal
Campaigns for Khulna and Barishal city polls end Saturday midnight
1,800-gm cocaine seized, one held at Dhaka airport
PM accepts cow as gift from couple for sacrifice in Eid-ul-Azha
First janaza of Serajul Alam Khan held at Baitul Mukarram
Jamaat gets permission to hold rally at IEB after 10yrs
UK ex-PM Boris Johnson resigns as MP
Two held with 74.60-kg hemp in Rangpur
Is Rohingya refugee crisis being trivialised?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft