

IFIC Bank arranges special screening of Chiranjeev Mujib



This film is powered by Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, says a press release.



On Thursday, the film was screened at Multipurpose Hall of IFIC Tower in presence of nearly two hundred employees, also screened virtually in 1276 branches and uposhakhas of the bank.

Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Bank was present as chief guest at the event along with Deputy Managing Directors and other officials.



Liton Haider, producer of the film, handed over a poster signed by His Excellency President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the chief guest.



