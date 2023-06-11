FSIBL opens training programme on general banking



First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) recently inaugurated training programme on General Banking Operations at FSIBL Khulna Regional Training Institute with a view to building skillful human resources for providing better banking services, says a press release.Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the training programme.Among others, Ahmed Ashique Raazi, Head of Khulna Zonal Office, Abul Kalam Mojibur Rahman, Faculty Member of Training Institute were present on the programme.