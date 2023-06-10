Video
Saturday, 10 June, 2023
Separate toilets for women needed in public places

Published : Saturday, 10 June, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

 Due to lack of toilets and clean drinking water in various populated places including educational institutions of the country, women suffer the most. Especially, school and college students and ordinary women have to suffer more in using toilets in crowded places. Although there are toilets in educational institutions, many of them remain closed and are not usable. And the toilets that are open, most of them are dirty, unsanitary and bad smell wafts through them.

 Although there are some toilet facilities in crowded areas, there is no separate toilet for men and women. You have to use the toilet at the cost of taka 10 to 15. These public toilets are too unclean to use, doors and windows are broken and there is no proper drain. There is no place to wash hands. The use of these toilets is completely unfit for women due to safety concerns.

Therefore, to assuage the suffering of the people, all the educational institutions of the country, religious places, all the crowded places of the districts and upazilas, clean modern toilets, separate toilets for men and women and clean drinking water filter systems should be introduced. Chargs for using toilets and clean drinking water should be stopped. It will reduce the suffering of the people. Women will be able to use toilets without hesitation and the suffering of women using toilets in crowded places will end.

Md Maruf Hassan Bhiuyan,
Student of 12th standard, Feni



