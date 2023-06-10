Save our oceans







Against this backdrop, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a report published in this daily on Thursday, has called for greater action to protect oceans.



Oceans are one of the keys to the survival of humans on the earth. They are the biggest suppliers of our oxygen. 75% of the earth's surface is covered by oceans. A variety of essentials, including food and medicine, come from the ocean.

Currently, numerous crises threaten these vast bodies of water. Due to destructive and irresponsible activities by men, the environment of the oceans is constantly changing. Its biodiversity is being destroyed and the flora and fauna of the oceans as well as the coastal areas around the world have become endangered today.



To raise awareness, World Ocean Day is being observed to highlight the contribution, necessity and usefulness of the sea to the world.



When it comes to Bangladesh, the establishment of rights over the country's maritime borders has been one of the great achievements of Bangladesh since independence. Although our Bay of Bengal is rich in natural resources, we have not yet been able to ensure its maximum use.



Is it the time to exploit the immense potential of the blue economy hidden in this vast ocean?



It is true that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations can indeed be achieved through rapid growth, including meeting the food and nutrition needs for the people of Bangladesh through the efficient and planned use of oceanic resources.



A lot of people can earn a livelihood if we ensure optimum use of resources of the ocean in a diversified & sustainable way.The high seas have for long suffered silently as humans abused the life-giving ecosystems they nurture.



So, the vexed question is- how can we conserve the ocean?



By halting overfishing, avoiding single-use plastics, decreasing our consumption of energy & fuel, making awareness of 4Rs (recycle, rethink, reduce, reuse) etc, we can save the oceans.



However, the oceans are home to most of the earth's biodiversity and are the main source of protein for more than a billion people around the world.



Lastly, it's our prime responsibility to care for the ocean properly. Minor adjustments can have a big impact to ensure our food and nutrition requirements and achieve economic growth globally.

