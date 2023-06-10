Listen to the transgender people







Bangladesh is experiencing a growing chorus of voices calling for better transgender healthcare rights, which is a big step towards diversity and progress. In Bangladeshi society, transgender people-often referred to as "hijras"-have historically experienced shame, rejection, and discrimination. Legal safeguards are being proposed to secure the transgender community's access to high-quality healthcare services in recognition of the urgent need to close current gaps and address the particular healthcare difficulties they experience.



The identification of transgender persons as a "third gender" in 2013 was a significant step forward. The transgender community's rights were formally recognized by the Bangladeshi government, which also acknowledged their distinctive identity and adapted to their particular needs. This acknowledgment created the path for more awareness and activism, which gradually changed how society viewed the problem at hand.

A complete set of legal requirements are being taken into consideration under the proposed law, which is presently being reviewed by the parliament, to safeguard and advance the healthcare rights of transgender people. With the rules in place, the community's healthcare system will be more accessible and equitable by removing the obstacles that have prevented the population from receiving necessary medical treatment.



The need that healthcare professionals undergo sufficient training on transgender healthcare is one of the legislation's main requirements. This education will provide healthcare providers the understanding and sensitivity needed to treat transgender people with understanding and respect. Additionally, the regulations outline how to accommodate the unique medical requirements of transgender persons, such as hormone therapy, gender-affirming surgery, mental health care, and other crucial medical services.



Moreover, the law places an intense focus on the value of treating transgender people with dignity and avoiding discrimination in healthcare settings. In order to guarantee that transgender persons may receive healthcare without fear of prejudice or abuse, it forbids all forms of discrimination based on gender identification. Additionally, it creates procedures for handling disputes and requesting compensation when these rights are violated.



Despite the lack of particular legislation covering transgender healthcare, Bangladesh's general legal system includes rules against discrimination and supporting access to healthcare for all individuals. The Constitution of Bangladesh guarantees equality and forbids discrimination on the basis of sex, and other regulations forbid discrimination in access to medical care based on gender or other protected characteristics. Transgender rights are protected by Article 27 of the Constitution, which expressly forbids discrimination based on sex.



Additionally, there are provisions in the Penal Code of Bangladesh that protects transgender people from discrimination and assault. Hate speech and hate crimes motivated by religion, caste, or gender identity are illegal under Sections 295A and 298A. Also, in order to safeguard transgender people from physical and sexual abuse, Section 326 offers protection.



To guarantee that transgender people have fair access to healthcare services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines. With the use of hormone treatment, procedures that promote gender equality, and mental health services, these recommendations seek to provide nondiscriminatory, gender-affirming healthcare.



Advocates for transgender healthcare have pointed out that access to adequate healthcare services is essential for transgender people's entire development and well-being alongside to being a question of human rights. They claim that having access to quality healthcare will aid in reducing the injustices and views that the community must deal with, increasing their empowerment and societal acceptance.



A 2019, Bandhu Social Welfare Society poll found that 90% of transgender people experience sexual and emotional harassment when they try to get medical care. Among them, 88 percent claimed that their requirements in terms of sexual and reproductive health are not frequently met. Data revealed that only 39.8% of transgender people fall under the coverage of various services by the program, despite the fact that they can access reproductive healthcare services from 128 drop-in centers run by the National AIDS/STI Programme (NASP) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).Although other estimates put the figure at over 50,000, government data indicates that Bangladesh has roughly 11,000 hijras, as transgender persons are known in South Asia.



Although the latest legislation representsan important step forward, there are still difficulties in its execution and ensuring that the rights of transgender people are completely maintained. To guarantee the successful implementation of these legal measures, advocates are advocating for strong enforcement mechanisms, extensive awareness campaigns, and ongoing cooperation between the government, healthcare professionals, and members of the transgender community.



The fresh legal measures give promise for a more inclusive and caring society as the discussion on transgender healthcare rights picks up steam in Bangladesh. The country is taking a major step toward assuring equality and dignity for all citizens, regardless of gender identity, by attending to the special healthcare needs of transgender people.



The voices of transgender healthcare advocates are becoming louder as the country waits for the accomplishment and execution of these legal provisions, highlighting the significance of recognizing and defending the rights of every person, regardless of gender identification.



