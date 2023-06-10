

Blood donation campaign gains pace in Bangladesh



In a nation, the need for blood donation is a constant reality. Blood donation plays a vital role in saving lives and fostering a culture of compassion. Whether it is accident victims needing immediate transfusions, expectant mothers requiring emergency C-sections, or patients with chronic conditions such as thalassemia, access to safe and sufficient blood is essential. Through the selfless act of donating blood, individuals create a lifeline for those in need, providing hope and a chance at a better life.



The World Blood Donor Day was first established in 2004 by the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise awareness about the importance of safe blood and blood products and to acknowledge the selfless individuals who contribute through voluntary blood donation. Celebrated annually on June 14th, this day serves as a global platform to express gratitude to blood donors and inspire more people to donate, ultimately ensuring a sufficient and safe blood supply for those in need.

The World Blood Donor Day falls on June 14. This year's campaign carries the slogan "Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often." This year's campaign highlights patients requiring life-long transfusion support and emphasizes the vital role each person can play by donating the precious gifts of blood or plasma. The campaign emphasizes the importance of regular blood and plasma donations to ensure a safe and sustainable supply of these life-saving resources, enabling timely treatment for patients worldwide.



The campaign has set several objectives to raise awareness and promote action supporting blood donation. These objectives include:

Celebrating and thanking individuals who donate blood while encouraging more people to become new donors. The selfless act of blood donation deserves recognition, and by expressing our gratitude, we inspire others to join this noble cause.



Encouraging individuals in good health to donate blood regularly, as often as it is safe and possible. Regular donations can transform the quality of life for transfusion-dependent patients and help establish a secure blood supply in all countries, including Bangladesh.



Highlighting the critical roles of voluntary non-remunerated regular blood and plasma donations in achieving universal access to safe blood products. By emphasizing the importance of voluntary donations, we reinforce the need for sustainable and reliable blood supplies to meet the healthcare needs of all populations.



Mobilizing national, regional, and global support among governments and development partners to invest in, strengthen, and sustain national blood programs. We can enhance and expand blood donation initiatives through collaboration and shared commitment, ensuring their long-term viability and effectiveness.



Bangladesh has made significant strides in promoting voluntary blood donation and improving its healthcare system. The tireless efforts of organizations such as Sandhani, Red Crescent Society, Badhan, and countless individual donors, have played a crucial role in saving lives and inspiring others to follow suit.



In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed an increase in voluntary blood donations. According to the Safe Blood Transfusion Program of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country collected and transfused 7.5 lakh bags of blood last year alone. This success is a testament to the growing awareness and commitment of donors in Bangladesh.



Blood donation practices in Bangladesh encompass various individuals, including students, professionals, and community members who actively participate in blood drives organized by various institutions, NGOs, and hospitals. The campaigns conducted during World Blood Donor Day catalyze heightened awareness and participation in blood donation nationwide.



In Bangladesh, numerous organizations and individuals embody the spirit of blood donation. From established entities like Sandhani, Red Crescent Society, and Badhan to countless anonymous donors, these heroes significantly impact the lives of those in need. Organizations like Sandhani, Bangladesh Red Crescent Society, Quantum foundation, and Badhan have not only been instrumental in organizing blood donation drives but have also taken on the role of blood banks, contributing to meeting the demand for a safe blood supply in the country.



By bridging the gap between blood supply and demand, they save lives, bring hope, and create a legacy of empathy and kindness.Their dedication and commitment to ensuring a steady blood supply have saved countless lives and brought hope to needy patients.



Blood donation is a noble act and a vital component of a robust healthcare system. By donating blood, individuals can directly impact the lives of accident victims, pregnant women needing emergency procedures, and patients requiring regular transfusions due to conditions such as thalassemia.



Blood donation is significant in Islam, as it aligns with the teachings of compassion, empathy, and selflessness. Saving a life is considered a noble act in Islam, and the Quran states, "Whoever saves one life, it is as if they have saved all of humanity" (Quran 5:32). This verse highlights the sanctity of life and the importance of preserving it. Muslims are encouraged to engage in acts of charity and help those in need; donating blood is a practical way to fulfill this obligation.



Hinduism promotes the concept of 'seva' (selfless service) and emphasizes the importance of helping others in need. Buddhism teaches compassion and the alleviation of suffering, making blood donation an act of kindness. In Christianity, the principle of loving one's neighbor is embodied through acts of selflessness, including donating blood. Across these religions, blood donation is seen as a means to demonstrate empathy, compassion, and service to humanity. Regular and voluntary blood donations create a sustainable supply of safe blood and help save lives consistently.



While Bangladesh has made commendable progress, challenges remain in ensuring a safe and sufficient blood supply. Illegal blood banks pose a significant risk, highlighting the importance of regulatory monitoring to safeguard the health and well-being of patients. In collaboration with relevant stakeholders, the government must continue to prioritize the regulation and oversight of blood banks to mitigate these risks and ensure safe transfusions.



As we commemorate World Blood Donor Day, let us celebrate the heroes of blood donation in Bangladesh and their incredible contributions to saving lives. By embracing the spirit of compassion and selflessness, we can inspire more individuals to donate blood and create a sustainable and secure blood supply for all those in need. Let us continue to make a difference and ensure a brighter and healthier future for Bangladesh.



The writer is a student, Department of Law University of Rajshahi



